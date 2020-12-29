Left Menu
8 members of gang held for lifting cars from Delhi-NCR

The gang lifted cars from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and sold them to buyers in Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir at low prices after getting forged documents, the police said.The gang, arrested by a team from Noida Sector 58 police station, has been involved in dozens of car thefts in Delhi-NCR, Additional Commissioner of Police Law and Order Love Kumar said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:42 IST
An inter-state gang of car thieves has been busted with the arrest of eight people and 10 vehicles have been recovered which they lifted from Delhi-NCR, Noida Police said on Tuesday. The gang lifted cars from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and sold them to buyers in Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir at low prices after getting forged documents, the police said.

The gang, arrested by a team from Noida' Sector 58 police station, has been involved in “dozens of car thefts” in Delhi-NCR, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar said. “Ten stolen vehicles have been recovered which include four Toyota Fortuner, three Maruti Swift, one each Renault Duster, Honda City and Hyundai Creta. Some of these vehicles have been linked with their owners, while owners of those which they had lifted from Delhi are yet to be identified,” he told reporters.

“Altogether eight suspects have been arrested. Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad were the main focus areas of the gang, which has lifted dozens of vehicles so far and sold them,” he said. Kumar said the inter-state gang had its members in places like Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Five more accused have been identified for their link with the gang and search operations are underway for their arrest, he added. On the modus operandi, he said a couple of gang members tracked accidental cars in other states to get their chassis and engine number and text the details to their partners in NCR.

“The accused who lifted a vehicle in NCR would change the chassis and engine number here and then the vehicle would be sent to Gujarat and forged documents prepared for them,” Kumar said. The police have also recovered Rs 2 lakh cash from the gang besides forged documents, including registration certificates, and equipment used by them to break into cars.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused persons at the Sector 58 police station and further proceedings are underway, the police said..

