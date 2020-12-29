BDO suspended in UP for 'close ties' with gangster Vikas Dubey

Following a recommendation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, the block development officer of Chaubepur was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday for his alleged close ties with slain gangster Vikas Dubey. Talking to PTI over the phone, Kanpur's Chief Development Officer Mahendra Kumar confirmed that he has received the suspension order of Chaubepur BDO Alok Pandey on the basis of the SIT report into the Bikru massacre.

''The BDO has been apprised of his suspension for having close links with dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in a police encounter on July 10 when he was allegedly trying to escape while being brought back to Kanpur following his arrest from the Mahakal temple in Ujjain,'' Kumar said. The SIT had recommended action against the BDO to the state government. Kumar said the written order regarding the BDO's suspension is likely to be received in two-three days.

Pandey's name had come up during the SIT probe, an official said. The SIT had said in its probe report that the BDO was constantly in touch with Dubey and acted only at his behest, the official added.