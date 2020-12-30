Fishermen from Daman, Vasai clash mid-sea; 1 hurt, FIR filed

Left Menu
A group of fishermenfrom Daman allegedly attacked occupants of a fishing boat from Vasai mid- sea following a dispute over jurisdiction, leaving one person injured here in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. There was a fight between the two sides over jurisdiction for fishing, it said.The fishermen from Daman encircled the Vasai boat and attacked it occupants with an intention to kill them, the release said.

A group of fishermenfrom Daman allegedly attacked occupants of a fishing boat from Vasai mid- sea following a dispute over jurisdiction, leaving one person injured here in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. An offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) 427 (mischief), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was lodged with the Vasai police on Monday against Daman fishermen on a complaint by the owner of the Vasai boat, they said.

The case was later transferred to the Yellow Gate police station in Mumbai for further probe. A release from the district collectorate said a boat from Vasai in Palghar district, 'Vishwaraja', along with fishermen set out for the Arabian Sea on December 25.

While the occupants of the boat were spreading their fishing net at a distance of 85 nautical miles off the coast, 7 to 8 boats from Daman arrived there, the release said. There was a fight between the two sides over jurisdiction for fishing, it said.

The fishermen from Daman encircled the Vasai boat and attacked it occupants with an intention to kill them, the release said. They also damaged the boat and tried to sink it, the release said.

The Vasai boat suffered damage to the tune of Rs 4 lakh to 5 lakh and one of its occupants, Moses Sanjay (49), was injured in the attack, they release said..

