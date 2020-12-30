Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trinamool Congress worker shot dead

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a ruling Trinamool Congress worker outside Shalimar railway station in West Bengals Howrah district while he was returning home from work on Tuesday evening, police said. Singh, who was primarily into construction business, was killed probably because of some professional rivalry, he said.The other person who was on the motorbike with Singh was injured in the incident..

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:57 IST
Trinamool Congress worker shot dead

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a ruling Trinamool Congress worker outside Shalimar railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district while he was returning home from work on Tuesday evening, police said. Dharmendra Singh, who was in his early 40s, was a member of the TMC's youth wing.

''He was on a motorbike with another person. Unknown miscreants on bikes shot him from point blank range. Doctors declared him brought dead after he was taken to a hospital. We are investigating the matter,'' a police officer said. Singh, who was primarily into construction business, was killed probably because of some professional rivalry, he said.

The other person who was on the motorbike with Singh was injured in the incident..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But ...

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020