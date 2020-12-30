Trinamool Congress worker shot dead

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a ruling Trinamool Congress worker outside Shalimar railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district while he was returning home from work on Tuesday evening, police said. Dharmendra Singh, who was in his early 40s, was a member of the TMC's youth wing.

''He was on a motorbike with another person. Unknown miscreants on bikes shot him from point blank range. Doctors declared him brought dead after he was taken to a hospital. We are investigating the matter,'' a police officer said. Singh, who was primarily into construction business, was killed probably because of some professional rivalry, he said.

The other person who was on the motorbike with Singh was injured in the incident..