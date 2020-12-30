Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Russian police arrest renegade priest in convent raid

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Russian police arrest renegade priest in convent raid
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Russian police arrest renegade priest in convent raid

Police raided a convent near Russia's Ural Mountains in the early hours of Tuesday and arrested a renegade priest who had seized control of it and allegedly encouraged nuns to commit suicide. Father Sergiy was taken to Moscow, some 1400 km (870 miles) from the convent, where a court ordered him remanded in custody for two months.

Also Read: Senior Russian lawmaker says US-Russia rivalry will continue under Biden

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harris receives first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on camera

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television as part of efforts to build public trust in the inoculation and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus. Harris and...

Fresh OxygenOS update rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in India, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a fresh OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T users in India and North America NA with the EU region to shortly follow.The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA in India, 11.0.6.7.KB05AA in North...

Disappointed not to get three points from Aston Villa game: Azpilicueta

Chelseas Cesar Azpilicueta said the team is disappointed over being unable to secure all three points from the game against Aston Villa. Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in Premier League on Monday. Before this, Chelsea had...

Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. Dickson Yeo, a Singapore citize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020