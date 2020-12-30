Left Menu
Indonesia bans hardline Islamic Defender's Front group

Indonesia has banned the controversial but politically influential hardline group the Islamic Defender's Front, the country's chief security minister announced on Wednesday. Mahfud MD said the group, widely known by its acronym FPI, had been officially outlawed, effective immediately.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:16 IST
Indonesia bans hardline Islamic Defender's Front group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia has banned the controversial but politically influential hardline group the Islamic Defender's Front, the country's chief security minister announced on Wednesday.

Mahfud MD said the group, widely known by its acronym FPI, had been officially outlawed, effective immediately. FPI is led by firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq, a controversial figure in Indonesian politics, who was arrested earlier this month.

"The government has banned FPI activities and will stop any activities carried out by FPI," Mahfud said. "FPI no longer has legal standing," he added.

