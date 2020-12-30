Left Menu
NRI Institute's Proud Initiative to Uplift Tribal Belt in Udaipur

Mr. Singh has started a project in Sirohi, which aims to provide employment to the tribal belt and working on the School project which will help the children to learn and grow.Mr. Manu Jagmohan Singh as a Secretary General with his intellect and knowledge has taken NRI Institute to new heights.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:39 IST
NRI Institute has been working diligently towards upliftment of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), specifically in tribal areas Udaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Mr. Manu Jagmohan Singh, Secretary General, NRI Institute visited 'Tribal Belt' in Udaipur, Sirohi during the Christmas Week and distributed Clothes, Blankets, Food, Slippers and more for the tribal belt people. In a way to carry forward the cleanliness drive of our Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, Swachh Bharat Mission, Mr. Singh got the toilets constructed in the Udaipur Tribal Belt, Moras, Sirohi. Mr. Singh believes in our PM, Narendra Modi's ideology that, "Cleanliness drive is something that has touched every Indian." NRI Institute has been always supporting and helping the feeble section of society. This year, Mr. Singh visited Udaipur's Tribal Belt to understand the problems these tribal are engulfed in and find a solution to their problems. When the entire world was celebrating and merrymaking Xmas, Mr. Singh was spending time with tribal children and villagers. Mr. Singh has started a project in Sirohi, which aims to provide employment to the tribal belt and working on the School project which will help the children to learn and grow.

Mr. Manu Jagmohan Singh as a Secretary General with his intellect and knowledge has taken NRI Institute to new heights. Mr. Singh says, "Caring and sharing is my dharma, so I give back what I receive." A young entrepreneur, who is humble at heart and sharp mindset has maintained a balance and perfectly handles everything, be it business or charity. NRI Institute is India's fastest growing organization for Non-Resident Indians. It is a not for profit (NGO), organization founded in the Year 1989 which aims to provide a platform for the Indians living in India and abroad to connect and enhance their business, taking it to new heights. Representing the entire Non-Resident Indians globally, NRI Institute is dedicated to expand its members professional network and business insights.

About NRI Institute NRI Institute promotes NRI investments in India and paves the way in this regard with an effective approach towards the Government and other authorities. The Institute highlights the achievements of NRIs and PIOs in their chosen field of activities. It brings out a Newsletter updating NRIs globally about the socio-economic and political happenings taking place in India. We help broaden our members perspective and help them exchange views with online forums and partnerships with the best organizations. NRI Institute, over the years, has established Chapters in UK, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, Fiji, Trinidad & Tobago, Angola, Reunion Island, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and USA in Washington DC, New York, California, and New Jersey. The Institute has so far organized over a 100 international events in India, London, Dubai, New York, Detroit, Washington DC, Silicon Valley, California, Mauritius, Bangkok, Singapore and Bahrain. The Institute has also organized several symposia on specific issues successfully from time to time at the national and international levels in India and abroad.

