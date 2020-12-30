Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan injured in IED blast

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was injured on Wednesday when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by the Naxals, exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:49 IST
Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan injured in IED blast
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was injured on Wednesday when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by the Naxals, exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The incident occurred around 8:30 am near Pusnar village when a joint team District Reserve Guard (DRG), CAF and other security forces were out for area domination operation, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.

Constable Ritesh Patel, belonging to CAF's 19th battalion, sustained injuries in the explosion and was shifted to Bijapur District hospital. The condition of the injured constable is stable, Sundarraj said adding that he will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police in process of setting up Regional Cybercrime Coordination Centre: DGP

The Haryana Police is in the process of establishing a Regional Cybercrime Coordination Centre in the state to comprehensively deal with online criminal activities. Director General of Police DGP Manoj Yadava said on Wednesday the facility ...

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding

Eskom will again implement stage 2 load shedding which is expected to get underway at 10 pm tonight.Wednesdays load shedding marks day two of load shedding after the power utility announced that it would cut power on Tuesday into Wednesday ...

RJD seeks to fish in troubled NDA waters in Bihar

Defection of JDU MLAs to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and the resultant cold vibes between the partners in the ruling coalition in Bihar, seem to have kindled fresh hopes in the RJD which has ended up heading the opposition here despite bei...

EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK - (A)

The European Unions top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United KingdomEuropean Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020