Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan injured in IED blast

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was injured on Wednesday when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by the Naxals, exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The incident occurred around 8:30 am near Pusnar village when a joint team District Reserve Guard (DRG), CAF and other security forces were out for area domination operation, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.

Constable Ritesh Patel, belonging to CAF's 19th battalion, sustained injuries in the explosion and was shifted to Bijapur District hospital. The condition of the injured constable is stable, Sundarraj said adding that he will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.