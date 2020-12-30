Left Menu
Video of youth beating mother in Kerala goes viral; accused nabbed

A shocking video of a youth brutally beating his mother after hurling abuses at her in an apparently inebriated state, has gone viral on the social media triggering widespread public outrage, following which police launched a speedy man hunt and arrested the accused.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:56 IST
A shocking video of a youth brutally beating his mother after hurling abuses at her in an apparently inebriated state, has gone viral on the social media triggering widespread public outrage, following which police launched a speedy man hunt and arrested the accused. The man in the red shirt was seen repeatedly hitting and kicking the wailing woman, who was sitting on the floor of a dark room nearby kitchen, in the video.

As the news channels started airing the appalling visuals, police registered a suo moto case, launched a speedy investigation and arrested the accused. The man was identified as one Rafeeq, a 27-year-old native of Idava in Varkala Taluk in the district, police said.

''The visual was actually shot on December 10 by Rafeeq's sister. She had sent that to some relatives in the Middle East who now shared it on the social media platforms which has gone viral,'' a police officer told PTI. He was traced through mobile tower location, he added.

Working as a helper in a private bus, Rafeeq was an alcochol addict, who used to beat his mother in intoxication, police said quoting relatives. However, his mother Shahida (49) was not ready to give any complaint against her son, they added.

