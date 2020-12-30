J-K Police apprehend decamped police officer in Kulgam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday apprehended a Special Police Officer (SPO) who decamped with an AK-47 rifle after deserting his post from the Hanger village in Kulgam district.

According to the Police, arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation in the village.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

