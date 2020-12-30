Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police apprehend decamped police officer in Kulgam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday apprehended a Special Police Officer (SPO) who decamped with an AK-47 rifle after deserting his post from the Hanger village in Kulgam district.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:35 IST
J-K Police apprehend decamped police officer in Kulgam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday apprehended a Special Police Officer (SPO) who decamped with an AK-47 rifle after deserting his post from the Hanger village in Kulgam district.

According to the Police, arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation in the village.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab Police recovers AK-47 rifle, live cartridges dropped by Pak drone

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates cargo arm transports Brazalian satellite to Chennai

SkyCargo, the cargo arm of Gulf carrier Emirates, has successfully flown a Brazalian satellite in a charter freighter from Sao Jose dos Campos Brazil to Chennai, which is to be launched into space from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Febr...

Sensex, Nifty extend record run on vaccine booster

The Sensex and Nifty raced to fresh record highs on Wednesday as gains in financials, auto and cement counters helped benchmarks extend their winning run for the sixth straight session amid positive global cues. European equities marched hi...

Once Netanyahu's greatest rival, Israel's Gantz is down, if not out

Benny Gantz, the former general who came close to ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus long dominance of Israeli politics, is finding his star is fading fast as a new rival from the right emerges as a challenge in an election set for M...

Being criticised for small catches but can't allow drug lords free run in narcotics sale: NCB chief

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB may be criticised for apprehending people possessing small amount of cannabis but it cannot allow free run to drug lords and peddlers in selling narcotics and ruining lives, the agencys chief Rakesh Asthana ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020