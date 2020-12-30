Maha gas cylinder explosions: Three held for negligence

An owner of an engineering firm and two others have been arrested on the charge of negligence, weeks after three workers of the unit were killed in explosion of gas cylinders in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Three workers were killed and as many others were injured in the incident occurred on December 9 at JE Mechanical, a senior police officer said.

''The accused trio, identified as Purushottam Attarde (48), the owner, Mukesh Sharma (36), HR manager, and Mangesh Bhosale (30), supervisor, were arrested on Tuesday,'' Narpoli police station senior inspector Maloji Shinde said. They were booked under sections 304--2 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

Storing cylinders of Nitrogen and Oxygen gas together in the violation of rules led to the accident, according to police. The workers were not provided any safety gear..