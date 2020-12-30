At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

... ...
Benny Gantz, the former general who came close to ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus long dominance of Israeli politics, is finding his star is fading fast as a new rival from the right emerges as a challenge in an election set for M...
Irans cabinet on Wednesday allocated 150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane downed in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.The cabinet approved the provision of 150,000 or the...
Lebanon can ration 2 billion in reserves left for subsidies to last six more months, the caretaker prime minister said on Tuesday, as the countrys financial meltdown raises fears of rising hunger. Lebanons worst crisis since its 1975-1990 c...
At least five people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying a newly formed government for Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters. Loud bla...