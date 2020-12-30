MP: Eight railway stations get ISO cleanliness certification

Eight railway stations in theBhopal division have been awarded ''ISO 14001:2015'' cleanlinesscertificate for maintaining high standards of hygiene, cleandrinking water and energy conservation, as per an officialrelease

The ISO 14001:2015 certificate is given for doing goodwork in the area of cleanliness, providing clean drinkingwater to passengers and energy conservation, the release said

These stations are Guna, Ganjbasoda, Shivpuri, Sanchi,Bina, Itarsi, Hoshangabad and Vidisha, it said.