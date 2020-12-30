Ukraine Constitutional Court says presidential decree suspend its head is unconstitutional

Ukraine Constitutional Court says presidential decree suspend its head is unconstitutionalReuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:08 IST
Ukraine's Constitutional Court said on Wednesday a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to suspend the court's head was against the Constitution and must be repealed.
On Tuesday, Zelenskiy signed a decree to suspend Oleksandr Tupytskyi for two months, escalating a conflict between the presidency and the court over reforms.
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy