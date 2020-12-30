Left Menu
Two held in connection with trader's murder

Police here have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a trader, a statement said on Wednesday. The Lucknow Police on Wednesday said acting on a tip-off, the two people were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the murder of trader Sujit Pandey, who was shot dead in Lucknows Mohanlalganj on December 20.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:01 IST
Police here have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a trader, a statement said on Wednesday. The Lucknow Police on Wednesday said acting on a tip-off, the two people were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the murder of trader Sujit Pandey, who was shot dead in Lucknow's Mohanlalganj on December 20. Two illegal pistols and ammunition besides a motorcycle were seized from them, police said in the statement. As policemen intercepted them, they opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence and the accused were injured, the statement said

The accused were admitted to a hospital for treatment. During interrogation, they confessed to have taking a contract to kill Sujit Pandey, the statement said. The arrested have been identified as Mulayam Yadav and Arun Kumar Yadav, both residents of Lucknow. A case has been registered against them under IPC Section 307 and the Arms Act, the statement said. Sujeet Kumar Pandey’s wife is the pradhan of Indrajeet Khera village. According to police, Pandey too had fired at his attackers as he had a licensed pistol. Pandey was attacked near his brick kiln. Local people pelted the attackers with stones but they escaped, police added.

