Sweden to require negative COVID-19 test for travellers from UK

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:19 IST
Sweden to require negative COVID-19 test for travellers from UK

People travelling from Britain to Sweden will need to show a negative test result for the new coronavirus before enterting the country, the Swedish government said on Wednesday. The requirement will come into force on Jan. 1 and will not apply to Swedish citizens, Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg told a news conference.

Last week, Sweden shut its borders to travellers from Britain and Denmark with some exceptions.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

