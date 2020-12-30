Punjab govt starts process of 50,000 recruitment with Cabinet approval to restructure 10 depts

Kickstarting the process of recruitment to 50,000 government posts during the current fiscal, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved restructuring of 10 departments, paving the way boosting their functional efficacy through fresh recruitments and technical upgradation. The 10 Departments to be restructured following the Cabinet decision are: Labour, Technical Education and Industrial Training, PWD (B&R), Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Local Government, Printing and Stationery, Sports and Youth Service Welfare, Defence Services Welfare, Cooperation Department.

As many 2,375 posts will be abolished/surrendered in these departments, with another 785 to be created in the first go, as part of the restructuring exercise, an official spokesperson disclosed, adding that moving forward, more posts will be created as required. The Cabinet meeting, held through Video Conferencing under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, decided to create new and more relevant posts where required in place of the existing non-essential or antiquated ones, many of which had been lying vacant for prolonged periods, an official release said.

The Chief Minister said the present-day challenges necessitated cutting the tail where necessary, with recruitment of more staff as needed, keeping in mind the service delivery of various departments. The Cabinet authorised him to amend rules as and where needed to carry out the proposed recruitment after completion of the restructuring process. Notably, the Cabinet led by Captain Amarinder Singh had on October 14 approved a State Employment Plan 2020-22, to fill vacant jobs in government departments, boards, corporations and agencies in a phased time-bound manner, in fulfillment of the Chief Minister's promise of providing one lakh government jobs to youth in the remaining term of his government. With the restructuring process, as many of the vacant posts will be done away with.

In the Labour Department, against 204 vacant/irrelevant old posts, 68 new posts will be created for various cadres, including IT, Accounts, Labour Inspector and Legal cadre. It was also decided by the Cabinet to consider all posts in Group-D as dying cadre. The Technical Education and Industrial Training department will see 84 new posts being created against 271 non-essential or vacant posts, while as many as 81 posts of Service Provider Trainers will be re-designated as Group Instructors in the same scale. Of these, 53 posts will be used as Assistant Apprenticeship Advisor (Junior) and the rest as group instructors. The posts of Group-D lying vacant since long would be filled by outsourcing. (ANI)