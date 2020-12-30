Chhattisgarh: Four govt employees caught while taking bribe

Four government employees including the CEO of a Janpad Panchayat were arrested by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for allegedly accepting bribe in cases across different districts. The ACB had received complaints of bribery against these employees, a senior official said.

Traps were laid and arrests were made in Balrampur, Balodabazar, Surguja and Narayanpur districts, Superintendent of Police (ACB/Economic Offences Wing) Pankaj Chandra said. In Balrampur, a civil contractor had complained that CEO of Ramchandrapur Janpad Panchayat Vinay Gupta had sought Rs 1 lakh for sanctioning payment for the construction of a culvert.

Ambikapur unit of the ACB laid a trap and Gupta was caught red-handed when he received Rs 60,000 as the first installment of bribe, the SP said. Sunil Kumar Agrawal, Sub Engineer of Rural Engineering Service Department, Simga in Balodabazar, was caught by Raipur unit of the ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 for the evaluation of a concrete road constructed in the district, Chandra said.

Pramod Gupta, an employee at the office of Block Education Officer, Batoli in Surguja district, was caught while allegedly taking bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing salary arrears of Seventh Pay Commission to the complainant, a government employee. Jagdalpur unit of the ACB arrested Kishore Kumar Meshram from the District Education Office, Narayanpur, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for transferring the complainant to another school.

Cases were filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and further probe was on, the SP said..