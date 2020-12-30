Left Menu
Punjab: Heroin, pistols recovered from border outpost

As per initial inputs, the consignment had been pushed into the Indian territory by a notorious Pakistan-based smuggler Jagdish Singh, alias Bhura, who is presently settled in Belgium, they said.Bhura is an active terrorist and a proclaimed offender in three terrorism-related cases, officials said. Ranjit Singh has five criminal cases registered against him for smuggling of drugs and arms.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:01 IST
The Punjab Police and the BSF on Wednesday recovered 7.31 kg of heroin and three China-made pistols from a border outpost in Dera Baba Nanak, officials said. The drugs and the pistols were pushed into the Indian territory by a notorious Pakistan-based smuggler, officials said. ''A joint search of the area led to the recovery of 7.31 kg of heroin and three China-made .30 bore Norinco Pistols from near Border Pillar No. 38/3 of the Metla BOP,'' the officials said. As per initial inputs, the consignment had been pushed into the Indian territory by a notorious Pakistan-based smuggler Jagdish Singh, alias Bhura, who is presently settled in Belgium, they said.

Bhura is an active terrorist and a proclaimed offender in three terrorism-related cases, officials said. Further intelligence inputs have established the role of a major drug smuggler, Ranjit Singh of Modhe village in Amritsar, who is currently lodged in a Ludhiana jail. Based on information by police, the Ludhiana jail authorities searched belongings of Ranjit Singh and a smartphone has been recovered from his possession.

Ranjit Singh was recruited as a constable in the 80th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, in 1989 and rose to the rank of an assistant sub-inspector in 2011. But in 2011, he was booked for his involvement in an NDPS Act case. Thereafter, he was dismissed from service in 2012. Ranjit Singh has five criminal cases registered against him for smuggling of drugs and arms. While in Jail, Ranjit Singh developed close contacts with Pak-based smugglers for the smuggling of drugs into India, the officials said. A case has been registered in this connection and investigations are in progress..

