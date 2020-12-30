Left Menu
China says EU investment deal gives legally binding market access commitments

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:29 IST
China and the EU have provided one another with mutually beneficial market access commitments in the bilateral investment agreement the two sides reached on Wednesday, an official from the Chinese commerce ministry said.

Although the European investment market is relatively open, the deal gives Chinese companies legally binding access commitments, Li Yongjie, deputy director of the department of treaty and law at China's Ministry of Commerce, said at a late-night media briefing in Beijing.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

