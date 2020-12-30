Left Menu
Andhra reports 349 new coronavirus cases

As many as 349 new coronavirus cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 349 new coronavirus cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Wednesday. With the addition of new cases, the overall infections in the state reached 8,81,948, of which, 3,256 are active cases. In the last 24 hours, 55,740 samples are tested in the state.

The overall recoveries climbed to 8,71,588 after 472 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The cumulative toll in the state stood at 7,104.

India reported as many as 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive coronavirus cases to 1,02,44,853, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.The total figure includes 2,62,272 active cases and 98,34,141 recoveries. With 286 fatalities, the death toll reached 1,48,439. (ANI)

