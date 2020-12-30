Left Menu
Maharashtra police chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CISF DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:12 IST
Maharashtra police chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CISF DG

Maharashtra police chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed the director general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Jaiswal to the post of Director General, CISF from the date of joining the post and up to September 30, 2022 i.e. date of his superannuation, it said.

