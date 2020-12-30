Haryana: 'Good Governance Associate' dies by suicide in Rohtak

A 25-year-old man, who was Haryana Chief Minister's Good Governance Associate posted here, allegedly died by suicide in a room at the Circuit House in the district, police said on Wednesday. The 'CM's Good Governance Associates', are appointed for ensuring good governance and transparency in the working of the district administration and implementation of central as well as state schemes.

The deceased identified as Varun Shreedhar took the extreme step in his room. He used his belt to hang himself from an iron grill of the window, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar. Kumar said the youth had been staying at the Circuit House for the past 2-3 months. He was alone in the room when he took the extreme step, the police officer said.

A post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to his parents, who reached here from Delhi, the DSP said. Kumar said Sreedhar had scribbled a note on a whiteboard placed in his room, in which he does not blame anyone for the step.

The policeman said his friends described him as a very gentle person, who was very intelligent too. “We are investigating why he took the extreme step,” Kumar further said..