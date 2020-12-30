Left Menu
Night curfew to be strictly enforced on Dec 31 in Ahmedabad

The night curfew will be strictly enforced on December 31 after 9 pm in Ahmeddabad city, according to the official on Wednesday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:53 IST
Traffic Control Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harshad Patel (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Traffic Control Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Harshad Patel of Ahmedabad said, "Night curfew will be strictly enforced on December 31 after 9 pm. Police will conduct surprise checking at various places as well." Seven DCPs, 14 assistant commissioners of police (ACP), 50 police inspectors, 100 police sub inspectors and about 3500 police personnel have been deployed in the city, he added.

On December 15, Patel informed that over 3.13 lakh people paid Rs 18.41 crores in fine for not wearing face masks in public places in Ahmedabad, Gujarat since the outbreak of COVID-19. (ANI)

