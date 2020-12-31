Left Menu
24 held in connection with stone-pelting incident in Indore's Gautampura

More than 24 people have been arrested in connection to the stone-pelting incident in Gautampura area of Indore on December 29, said Harinarayana Chari Mishra, Deputy Inspector General of police.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:43 IST
Harinarayana Chari Mishra DIG Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

More than 24 people have been arrested in connection to the stone-pelting incident in Gautampura area of Indore on December 29, said Harinarayana Chari Mishra, Deputy Inspector General of police. "More than 24 people have been arrested and four cases have been registered in a stone-pelting incident that happened in Gautampura area on Tuesday," he said on Wednesday while talking to the reporters.

"Some people pelted stones at a procession in Gautampura on Tuesday," he said. A public awareness rally was reportedly organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya where an incident of stone-pelting occurred after some people opposed the rally.

Yesterday, the district administration also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Chandankhedi, Dharmat, Rudrakhya, Sunala, Devarakhedi, Gautampura city council, and Sanwer city council areas. (ANI)

