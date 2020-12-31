Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. demands release of Uighur doctor while China urges halt to smears

The United States called on Wednesday for the release of a Uighur Muslim medical doctor whose relatives say she was sentenced to 20 years in jail in China because of family members' human rights activism in the United States. The daughter of Gulshan Abbas told a briefing organized with the bipartisan U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) that the family had recently learned her mother received the sentence in March last year on terrorism-related charges after disappearing in September 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:31 IST
U.S. demands release of Uighur doctor while China urges halt to smears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States called on Wednesday for the release of a Uighur Muslim medical doctor whose relatives say she was sentenced to 20 years in jail in China because of family members' human rights activism in the United States.

The daughter of Gulshan Abbas told a briefing organized with the bipartisan U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) that the family had recently learned her mother received the sentence in March last year on terrorism-related charges after disappearing in September 2018. In Beijing on Thursday, a foreign ministry spokesman said Abbas was sentenced for the crimes of joining a terrorist organization, helping terrorist activities, and "assembling a crowd to disrupt social order".

"We urge certain politicians in the United States to respect facts and stop fabricating lies and smearing China," the spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a news conference. The daughter, Ziba Murat, called the charges "preposterous." Gulshan's sister, Rushan Abbas, said they stemmed from activism by her and her brother Rishat Abbas, both of whom are based in the United States.

"We have committed to working to defend our people's rights and advocate for justice, and now our sister is denied justice as a punishment," Rushan said. In a tweet, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, Robert Destro, said Gulshan Abbas must be released.

"Her forcible disappearance, detainment and harsh sentencing by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) is evidence of a family suffering the consequences of speaking out against a government that has no respect for human rights," he said. Ziba Murat said she could not reveal the source of the information on the sentencing to protect their identity. "We only learned that she is sentenced to 20 years, and we're trying to get more information."

"My mom is a medical professional, non-political, kind person who has spent her life helping people," she said, adding that her mother was in fragile health and suffered from multiple conditions, including high blood pressure. The CECC chairman, Democratic Representative James McGovern, called the punishment of an innocent family member in what he said was an attempt to silence free expression "morally reprehensible."

He said it was just part of a "mass persecution" of Uighurs in China that has involved detention of as many as 1.8. million in internment camps, forced labor and other abuses. U.N. experts and advocates say at least a million ethnic Uighurs have been detained at some point in camps in China's Xinjiang region.

China calls the heavily guarded centers educational and vocational institutes, and says all those who attended have "graduated" and gone home. Access to the camps is restricted and it is not possible to independently verify whether all have closed.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Contagion' sequel in the works from Steven Soderbergh

Director Steven Soderbergh has revealed that he is working on a philosophical sequel to his pandemic thriller, Contagion. The 2011 movie, which depicts the outbreak of a deadly and fast-spreading viral disease, received renewed popularity t...

Man shot dead in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis Police shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in the southern part of the city late on Wednesday, in the first killing by a member of the department since the death of George Floyd, authorities sai...

Poor air quality may affect recovered COVID-19 patients: Experts

Considering the drop in temperature that deteriorates air quality, doctors in Pune city have issued a word of caution for people suffering from lung ailments, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19. According to medical experts, ...

Bank credit grows 6 pc, deposits by 11.3 pc during Dec 5-18

Bank credit grew 6.05 per cent to Rs 105.49 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.33 per cent to Rs 144.82 lakh crore during December 5-18, RBI data showed. In the fortnight ended December 20, 2019, bank credit stood at Rs 99.47 lakh crore and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020