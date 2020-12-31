Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Three held for killing man in Osmanabad district

The police on Wednesday nabbed Balaji Pawar, Akash Shinde and Sanjay Shinde for allegedly killing Sunil Kale in Yermala village, an official said.According to a complaint lodged by the victims mother, the trio had kidnapped Kale on December 27 and demanded the payment of Rs 2 lakh fine to the caste panchayat, the official from Yermala police station said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:35 IST
Maha: Three held for killing man in Osmanabad district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man over payment of a fine of Rs 2 lakh imposed by a caste panchayat in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said on Thursday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Balaji Pawar, Akash Shinde and Sanjay Shinde for allegedly killing Sunil Kale in Yermala village, an official said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the trio had kidnapped Kale on December 27 and demanded the payment of Rs 2 lakh fine to the caste panchayat, the official from Yermala police station said. The victim was found hanging from a tree in the village on Wednesday morning, he said.

An offence has been registered under section 302 (murder) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC in this regard, the official added.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Lagos State Government denies news of 'fine imposed on curfew violators'

Turning away the news of fines imposed on curfew violators the Lagos State Government has denied such fines, according to a report by Nairametrics. The online media earlier this week reported that Gbenga Omotosho, the state Commissioner for...

Kohli and Smith are the best, very fortunate to play against them: Williamson

After displacing Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to reach the number one spot in the ICC Mens Test Rankings for batsmen, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday said he was just trying to do the best for his side which reflected in the ...

CCI approves acquisition by TPG of 8% of equity shareholding of API Holdings

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves acquisition by TPG Growth V SF Markets Pte. Ltd. TPGAcquirer of 8 approx. of the equity shareholding of API Holdings Private Limited APITarget under Section 311 of the Competition Act, 2002, ...

Israel expects to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine by March, minister says

Israel expects to begin receiving Moderna Inc.s coronavirus vaccines by March at the latest, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Ynet TV on Thursday.In June, Israel signed an initial agreement for the Moderna vaccine, later extended to cove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020