Maha: Three held for killing man in Osmanabad district

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man over payment of a fine of Rs 2 lakh imposed by a caste panchayat in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said on Thursday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Balaji Pawar, Akash Shinde and Sanjay Shinde for allegedly killing Sunil Kale in Yermala village, an official said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the trio had kidnapped Kale on December 27 and demanded the payment of Rs 2 lakh fine to the caste panchayat, the official from Yermala police station said. The victim was found hanging from a tree in the village on Wednesday morning, he said.

An offence has been registered under section 302 (murder) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC in this regard, the official added.