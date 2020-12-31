Left Menu
14-year-old fatally shoots classmate after dispute over seats in UP school

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:52 IST
A Class 10 student of a school in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot a classmate dead with his uncle's licensed pistol after a dispute over seats, police said on Thursday

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Surajbhan Saraswati Inter College of Shikarpur, they said, adding that the weapon used by 14-year-old Sunny belongs to his uncle, who is in the Army and is visiting home

The teenager tried to flee after the fatal shooting, but the headmaster had already closed the gate and informed the police, following which he was apprehended, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

