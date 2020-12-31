Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:40 IST
ALIMCO contributes Rs 75 lakh to PM CARES Fund
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) has contributed Rs 75 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. ALIMCO is a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said, ''The contribution was handed over to the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot in New Delhi.'' Gehlot applauded the efforts of ALIMCO. ALIMCO had contributed Rs 55.18 lakh to the fund earlier under its corporate social responsibility initiative. With the latest amount, its total contribution to PM CARES Fund stands at Rs 1.30 crore.

In March, the Centre set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected..

