Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godown, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:33 IST
Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.

Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godown, the official said. Four fire engines of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation brought it under control after about two hours.

