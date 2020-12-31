Left Menu
At Indore's 'Wall of Education', poor, needy students pick up donated books

The phrase putting up a wall often means encountering a roadblock. This is not the case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, where two walls have come up as part of a good Samaritan initiative to help the poor.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:45 IST
Indore resident started 'wall of education' to help poor people. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The phrase putting up a wall often means encountering a roadblock. This is not the case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, where two walls have come up as part of a good Samaritan initiative to help the poor. The walls erected on Adarsh Road, the city's cleanest road have each been named 'Siksha ka Diwar' (Wall of Education) and 'Neki ka Diwar' (Wall of Virtue).

The initiative has been started by Dilip Sharma, a former councillor of the region, with help from other likeminded people. Sharma said they first set up the 'Neki Ki Deewar' where people donated clothes, that would be picked up the poor and the needy. Two food 'ATMs' were also set up so that restaurants and even other people could leave the extra food for the underprivileged. At the 'Siksha ka Diwar', Sharma says at the 'Siksha ka Diwar', people can donate their old school and college books.

"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest", says Sharma. "Now we have begun 'Shiksha Ki Deewar' to provide books to needy. People can register and pick up the books they need. A student who is in need of certain books can write down the names of the books they require and drop it in the box. No matter how expensive they be we will ensure that he or she gets it. Of course, we will also ascertain whether the individual indeed deserves them and is not misusing our platform. We will also ensure that the books are returned so that other needy students are able to use it," adds Sharma. The ex-councillor says they will also not accept cash from donors who would have to buy or donate the books required.

Sharma says he hopes such "walls of education" come up in other parts of the country as well. An iron cage encloses the two walls and security guards have been positioned to dissuade anti-social elements

"It is a really good step, it will help poor people who can't afford study material," says Rajesh, who lives in Khatgaon village of Dewas who had taken a book from here for his brother and children to prepare for an exam. "Other students should donate their books here, it is a good initiative." Santosh Patel, a local who had come to drop off old clothes said that earlier he used to sell his old clothes in return for utensils. "In this cold weather, I find that this is better as some poor and needy person can make use of these clothes. I feel that people all over the country can take inspiration from this initiative and erect similar walls." (ANI)

