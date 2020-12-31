Sudan's armed forces now in control of all its territory - foreign minister

Sudan's armed forces now in control of all its territory - foreign ministerReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:29 IST
Sudan's armed forces have taken control of all of its territory, Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin said in a press conference on Thursday, as border tensions with neighbour Ethiopia continue to flare.
Clashes have occurred in recent days over agricultural land in the al-Fashqa area which lies within Sudan's international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers.
