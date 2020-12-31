Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan's armed forces now in control of all its territory - foreign minister

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:29 IST
Sudan's armed forces now in control of all its territory - foreign minister
Representative image

Sudan's armed forces have taken control of all of its territory, Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin said in a press conference on Thursday, as border tensions with neighbour Ethiopia continue to flare.

Clashes have occurred in recent days over agricultural land in the al-Fashqa area which lies within Sudan's international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers.

Also Read: Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Rallying-Dakar racers ready for Saudi desert after COVID quarantine

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac bubble this weekend. All participants in the gruelling event, which starts in Jeddah on Sunday and ends in the R...

BJP hosts webinars to push 'one nation, one election' idea

In a series of webinars, the BJP has pushed the idea of one nation, one election by highlighting the drawbacks of frequent polls and the fact that India used to have simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections till 1960s. In a webinar hel...

Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.07 against US dollar

Rising for the sixth straight session, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar on the last day of the year on Thursday, supported by a weak American currency and rise in risk appetite. Tr...

25-year-old man killed over suspected affair with married woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old man was poisoned, strangled and his body dumped in a river in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly by a man, who suspected his wife and the victim were having an affair, police said on Thursday. The i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020