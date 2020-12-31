Left Menu
Goldsmith shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Militants shot a goldsmith dead at a busy market here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at Sarai Bala in the evening, a police official said.Satpal Singh, believed to be 62 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, according to police. Police have reached the spot and taken cognisance of the incident, the official added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:09 IST
Goldsmith shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Militants shot a goldsmith dead at a busy market here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at Sarai Bala in the evening, a police official said.

Satpal Singh, believed to be 62 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, according to police. It was not immediately known why the militants targeted the goldsmith. Police have reached the spot and taken cognisance of the incident, the official added. PTI MIJ HMB

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

