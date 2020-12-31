Man carrying Rs 29 lakh cash in Delhi Metro held by CISF

The CISF has apprehended a man for allegedly carrying Rs 29 lakh ''suspect'' cash at a Delhi Metro station, officials said on Thursday. They said the passenger, identified as Ghaziabad resident Deepak Kumar (28), was intercepted at the Majlis Park station on Wednesday noon.

''Cash of Rs 29 lakh was detected in the bag of the man, who said he works with a trading company in Chandni Chowk area of Delhi. He told security officials that he was carrying the cash for some business purpose. ''As the cash looked suspicious, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel handed over the man and the cash to the Income Tax department for further probe,'' a senior officer of the force said.

The CISF guards the Delhi Metro network..