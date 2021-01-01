Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for sale of fake pesticides

A man was held here for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake pesticides, police said on Friday. The SP said Sharma told police that the company had appointed him for checking the sale of fake pesticides. The accused used to manufacture fake pesticides for sale in the market.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 16:01 IST
Man held for sale of fake pesticides

A man was held here for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake pesticides, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police S Anand said they had recovered fake pesticides from a godown in the Khutar area four days ago and suspected the involvement of employees of a pesticide firm

Police put their phones on surveillance and one of them, Jeetu Sharma, was arrested, the SP said. The SP said Sharma told police that the company had appointed him for checking the sale of fake pesticides. The accused used to manufacture fake pesticides for sale in the market. However, to keep the trust of the company, they used to often inform police, facilitating its recovery, the SP said, adding that the company also used to give them cash rewards for every such recovery. Police is looking for two other associates of Sharma, identified as Vijay Kumar and Chandan, the SP added.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man gets one year RI for molesting school girls

A special court at Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra sentenced a 49-year-old man to one year of rigorous imprisonment for molesting school girls. In the order passed recently, special court judge S S Shaikh also slapped a fine of Rs...

Farmers' protest: NGO installing bio-toilets at Singhu border for women

With more women joining the farmers protest at the Singhu border here over the last few days, an NGO is installing bio-toilets made using recycled material to ensure that they dont have to worry about the lack of basic amenities. Days after...

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

Continuing a 30-year practice, India and Pakistan on Friday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral arrangement that prohibits the two countries from attacking each others atomic facilities. The two countries excha...

Racing against time, Babar Azam has lengthy net session ahead of second Test

The chances of Pakistan captain Babar Azam regaining fitness in time for the second Test against New Zealand have improved as he had a lengthy training session at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. A spokesperson for the national te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021