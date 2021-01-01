Man held for sale of fake pesticides

A man was held here for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake pesticides, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police S Anand said they had recovered fake pesticides from a godown in the Khutar area four days ago and suspected the involvement of employees of a pesticide firm

Police put their phones on surveillance and one of them, Jeetu Sharma, was arrested, the SP said. The SP said Sharma told police that the company had appointed him for checking the sale of fake pesticides. The accused used to manufacture fake pesticides for sale in the market. However, to keep the trust of the company, they used to often inform police, facilitating its recovery, the SP said, adding that the company also used to give them cash rewards for every such recovery. Police is looking for two other associates of Sharma, identified as Vijay Kumar and Chandan, the SP added.