HC asks cops to check if man threatened by corporator needs protection

The Bombay High Court has asked Mumbai police to ascertain if protection should be given to a former Army man who was allegedly threatened by a local Shiv Sena corporator. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Abhay Ahuja passed the direction on December 29 while hearing a petition filed by former army personnel Sujit Apte.

The petition alleged that Amey Ghole, a city corporator, his supporters and local goons threatened him and ''tried to beat'' him over the demolition of an illegally constructed temple outside Apte's property in suburban Wadala. He applied to R A K Marg police station seeking protection but there was no response, the plea alleged.

The court directed additional public prosecutor J P Yagnik to ask the police to ascertain if police protection was necessary for the petitioner and his family. Apte also sought a direction to the police to register an FIR against Ghole and two others for criminal intimidation and assault.

Apte is the custodian of his brother Sameer Apte's property -- a plot of land -- in Wadala, the petition said. The plot is close to a slum and an illegal temple was built on a footpath outside it which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it said.

Last month, several men who used to indulge in illegal activities outside the temple started gathering inside the property, the petition said. Apte then called the police and filed a complaint.

On December 13, Ghole and a few others entered the property and threatened him over the demolition of the temple, the petition alleged. The hearing has been adjourned till January 13.