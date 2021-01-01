Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks cops to check if man threatened by corporator needs protection

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Abhay Ahuja passed the direction on December 29 while hearing a petition filed by former army personnel Sujit Apte.The petition alleged that Amey Ghole, a city corporator, his supporters and local goons threatened him and tried to beat him over the demolition of an illegally constructed temple outside Aptes property in suburban Wadala.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:47 IST
HC asks cops to check if man threatened by corporator needs protection

The Bombay High Court has asked Mumbai police to ascertain if protection should be given to a former Army man who was allegedly threatened by a local Shiv Sena corporator. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Abhay Ahuja passed the direction on December 29 while hearing a petition filed by former army personnel Sujit Apte.

The petition alleged that Amey Ghole, a city corporator, his supporters and local goons threatened him and ''tried to beat'' him over the demolition of an illegally constructed temple outside Apte's property in suburban Wadala. He applied to R A K Marg police station seeking protection but there was no response, the plea alleged.

The court directed additional public prosecutor J P Yagnik to ask the police to ascertain if police protection was necessary for the petitioner and his family. Apte also sought a direction to the police to register an FIR against Ghole and two others for criminal intimidation and assault.

Apte is the custodian of his brother Sameer Apte's property -- a plot of land -- in Wadala, the petition said. The plot is close to a slum and an illegal temple was built on a footpath outside it which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it said.

Last month, several men who used to indulge in illegal activities outside the temple started gathering inside the property, the petition said. Apte then called the police and filed a complaint.

On December 13, Ghole and a few others entered the property and threatened him over the demolition of the temple, the petition alleged. The hearing has been adjourned till January 13. PTI SP KRK KRK

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha

In a major reshuffle effected by the Odisha government on Friday, R Vineel Krishna, who was the managing director of two state-run mining companies, has been made the new special secretary to the chief minister and Balwant Singh succeeded h...

TMC celebrates 23rd foundation day, calls Mamata true upholder of Bengali culture

The ruling Trinamool Congress celebrated its 23rd foundation day on Friday and asserted that the party chief Mamata Banerjee is the true upholder of Bengals culture and values. The opposition BJP mocked at TMCs foundation day celebartions s...

As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a cit...

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021