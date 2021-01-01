Left Menu
Man falls from terrace of friend's house during new year eve

An officer of Garfa police station said that the man went to sleep after attending a party on Thursday night and he was found dead in the morning.The body of the school teacher in Nadia district was sent for post-mortem examination to find out the reason behind his death, the officer said..

Man falls from terrace of friend's house during new year eve

A 35-year-old man was killed after falling from the terrace of a house in Parnasree area in southern Kolkata during a new year eve party, police said on Friday. Apu Mallik fell from the terrace of a three-storied house, the residence of a friend of his, on Parui Das Road on late Thursday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had consumed alcohol and complained of uneasiness, an officer of Parnasree police station said. ''He went to the edge of the terrace to vomit and fell from there. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. We are probing the matter to find out whether there is any foul play in it or not,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday recovered the body of a teacher from his flat in Haltu area of the city. An officer of Garfa police station said that the man went to sleep after attending a party on Thursday night and he was found dead in the morning.

The body of the school teacher in Nadia district was sent for post-mortem examination to find out the reason behind his death, the officer said..

