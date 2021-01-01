Left Menu
Religious teacher in Pakistan arrested for blackmailing minor student using her personal photos

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 22:59 IST
A religious teacher in Pakistan was arrested on Friday for blackmailing a minor student and her family with the girl's personal photographs, police said. The man was arrested from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area by the cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency on the complaint of the girl's mother, said Faizullah Korejo, the agency's additional director at its Cybercrime Reporting Centre in Karachi.

According to Korejo, the woman appointed the teacher to impart religious education to her 13-year-old daughter at home. In her complaint, the woman said the teacher during his visits to her home started ''physically abusing'' her daughter. The girl also complained to her mother that the man was in possession of ''obscene'' pictures of her, on the basis of which he was trying to harass and blackmail her.

''The Qari later sent the photographs to the girl's mother via Whatsapp and started threatening the family that if his unethical demands were not met, he would make the pictures viral on social media,” Korejo said. The law-enforcement personnel confiscated the Qari's mobile phone, he said.

''The recovered mobile phone was technically analysed...obscene image of the minor girl was found available on whose basis she was being blackmailed, harassed and threatened,” Korejo said..

