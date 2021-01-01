Man attacks, injures former woman friend with hammer in Nagpur

A man allegedly attacked a womanwith a hammer at MSEDCL's Godrej-Anandam sub station in Nagpurafter she refused his marriage proposal, police said onFriday

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon and thewoman has suffered severe injuries on her face, stomach andneck and is hospitalised, while the accused Sachin Kamble hasbeen arrested, an official said

''The woman is an operator in MSEDCL's Godrej-Anandamsub station. Kamble is a resident of Chembur in Mumbai. Thetwo met through a marriage bureau in 2018. However, thefriendship soured and Kamble attacked her after she refusedhis marriage proposal recently,'' the Ganeshpeth police stationofficial said.