Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia opens pipeline for Russian gas, ignores US opposition

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended a ceremony Friday for the opening of the 400-kilometre 250-mile section of the Turkish Stream pipeline, saying that Serbia has become much richer thanks to the new Russian energy supplies.Serbia has managed, with the help of our Russian friends and partners, to secure supply on its territory with gas, Vucic said.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 01-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 23:47 IST
Serbia opens pipeline for Russian gas, ignores US opposition
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Defying US calls to reduce its dependency on energy supplies from Russia, Serbia on Friday officially launched a new gas link that will bring additional Russian gas to the Balkan country via Bulgaria and Turkey. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended a ceremony Friday for the opening of the 400-kilometre (250-mile) section of the Turkish Stream pipeline, saying that Serbia has become "much richer" thanks to the new Russian energy supplies.

"Serbia has managed, with the help of our Russian friends and partners, to secure supply on its territory with gas," Vucic said. "From our territory, gas will go towards Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, we will look at what other territories and countries (will be included) in the future. It's an important and great day for our country." Serbia has so far received the Russian gas via Hungary and Ukraine. But with Moscow's attempts to circumvent the Ukraine pipelines to the rest of Europe, it has been looking for alternative supply routes. Like the almost-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is to double Russian gas supplies to Germany, the Turkish Stream was threatened by US sanctions against companies involved in the project.

Serbia, a European Union candidate country, depends almost entirely on Russian energy supplies. Washington has been urging Serbia to diversify its energy supplies and use and American liquid gas shipments, but those tend to be more expensive. Although when he was in Washington, Vucic signed a pledge to reduce Serbia's Russian energy dependency, he has said he would not be blackmailed by anyone to buy more expensive gas for political reasons.

Although Serbia has been formally seeking EU membership, it has also been strengthening its political, economic and military ties with traditional Slavic ally Russia as well as with China. The gas supplies are one of Moscow's major ways to exert political pressure and influence on some less-developed countries, including Serbia.

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko said during the pipeline opening that "this is really the best present for the New Year." "As soon as the New Year started, we have a great event in the development of our bilateral relations," he said..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suddenly overwhelmed, Ireland says thousands of COVID-19 cases yet to be added to tally

Ireland said on Friday it had under-reported coronavirus cases in recent days by thousands more than previously known as its system came under strain, suggesting the EUs fastest growing outbreak is worsening even more rapidly than figures s...

Defying Trump, U.S. Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a bill on defense spending against his strong objections 20 days before he leav...

Bengal reports 26 more COVID deaths, 1,153 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,738 after 26 more people succumbed to the disease on Friday, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The tally mounted to 5,53,216 after 1,153 new cases were detected in the ...

Senate overrides first Trump veto to uphold defense policy bill

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate overturned President Donald Trumps veto of a 740 billion defense bill on Friday, handing the Republican president the first veto defeat of his presidency weeks before he leaves office.The Senate voted 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021