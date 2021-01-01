Ivory Coast national held with 204 gm cocaine worth Rs 51 lakh

A 44-year-old Ivory Coast national was arrested from Santacruz in Mumbai allegedly with 204 grams of cocaine worth Rs 51 lakh in the illicit market, an Anti Narcotics Cell official said on Friday. A car was stopped in the early hours of the day in Vakola by the ANC's Bandra unit on suspicion and Honore Igve Gahi, a resident of Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, was arrested with the contraband, he said.

''Gahi is from Ivory Coast. Further probe into the details of the network he was part of is underway,'' he added. PTI DC BNM BNM