Woman arrested from Ranchi in the case of skeleton on the roof

The woman is the sister of the young man, whose skeleton was found from rooftop of their residence in Salt Lake area last month, the police said.She was picked up from a house where she has been hiding since Arjun Mahensariya25 was allegedly burnt alive by his mother and younger brother some time in November, a senior official of Bidhannagar Police said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 00:29 IST
Bidhannagar police probing the case of a skeleton in the rooftop of a house in Salt Lake area of the city, has arrested a woman in her early 20s from a hideout in Ranchi, police said on Friday. The woman is the sister of the young man, whose skeleton was found from rooftop of their residence in Salt Lake area last month, the police said.

She was picked up from a house where she has been hiding since Arjun Mahensariya(25) was allegedly burnt alive by his mother and younger brother some time in November, a senior official of Bidhannagar Police said. Police have already arrested Arjun's mother and brother for allegedly killing him.

''Our investigations have revealed that the man has been keeping unwell for quite some time and for this reason was quite feeble. When he was burnt alive he could not resist,'' the officer said. To hide the pungent smell of burning flesh, the accused had bought around 40 kg of wood and over four kg of camphor, they said.

The skeleton, supposedly of the man who has been allegedly missing for quite some time, was recovered from the rooftop of his residence following a complaint of his father. PTI SCH KK KK KK

