277 held for cow slaughter in last 3 years in Uttarakhand

A total of 277 people have been arrested and 171 cases have been registered on the charges of cow slaughter and smuggling by the 'Uttarakhand cow protection squads' since it came into existence in October 2017, according to data provided by police on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-01-2021 08:47 IST
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar during the review meeting of cow protection squads on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 277 people have been arrested and 171 cases have been registered on the charges of cow slaughter and smuggling by the 'Uttarakhand cow protection squads' since it came into existence in October 2017, according to data provided by police on Friday. The Uttarakhand police in a statement said that of the 277 people, 176 people were arrested by the Kumaon unit of the cow protection squad and 101 people were nabbed by the Garhwal unit of the force on charges of cow slaughter and smuggling.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Friday reviewed the performance of the cow protection squads via video conference. These squads operate under the supervision of Garhwal and Kumaon range heads. According to the police statement, Kumar instructed officials that a monthly review of the work done by the squads must be conducted. He directed the officials to prepare a list of valid and illegal slaughter houses running in each district and ensure strict legal action against the illegal ones and people indulging in the smuggling of cows.

He further said that a monthly review of the work done by the squads must be conducted by the DIG/IG of both Garhwal and Kumaon police ranges. On October October 21, 2017, the state government constituted a special squad, commonly known as 'cow protection squad', to keep a check on smuggling as the slaughter of cows and their smuggling is completely banned in the state under the Uttarakhand Protection of Cow Progeny Act of 2007. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

