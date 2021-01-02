PM Modi condoles former Union Minister Buta Singh's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences to the family of former Congress MP Buta Singh who passed away earlier today.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 11:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences to the family of former Congress MP Buta Singh who passed away earlier today. Terming him an "experienced administrator", Modi said that Singh used his voice for the welfare of the poor.
"Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief at the passing of the senior party leader.
A four-time MP from the Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan
- Narendra Modi
- Singh Ji
- Singh
- Buta Singh
ALSO READ
New agri laws haven't come overnight; parties, experts, progressive farmers for long demanded reforms:PM Narendra Modi at farm meet.
Rajasthan reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,076 new cases
Mandi secretary, junior assistant held for taking bribe in Rajasthan
Private schools offering online classes can charge 70 per cent of tuition fee: Rajasthan HC
Rajasthan man gets 20 yrs in jail for abducting, raping girl