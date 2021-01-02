PM Modi rated as most popular head of Government by American research firm: Nadda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rated highest among the world leaders by American research firm, said BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on SaturdayANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rated as the most popular head of Government by American research firm, said BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday. "Our PM Narendra Modi Ji rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis," Nadda tweeted.
Ever since Prime Minister Modi-led government came into power, people's trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically, Nadda stated. "This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians," he added.
"PM Narendra Modiji's popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups and geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this challenging times," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)
