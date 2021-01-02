Left Menu
CBI registers case against Shakti Bhog in Rs 3,269 cr bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Delhi-based Shakti Bhog Foods Limited for an alleged fraud of over Rs 3,269 crore on a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, an official said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Delhi-based Shakti Bhog Foods Limited for an alleged fraud of over Rs 3,269 crore on a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, an official said on Saturday. The agency has booked the managing director of the company, other directors and unknown public servants for causing an alleged loss of Rs 3269.42 crore to the SBI and other consortium member banks.

According to the SBI complaint, the directors allegedly falsified accounts and forged documents to siphon off public funds. "CBI has registered a case on a complaint from State Bank of India against a private company (borrower company) based at Delhi and others including its Managing Director/Guarantor; Directors and unknown public servants/others for causing an alleged loss of Rs 3269.42 crore (approx) to State Bank of India (SBI) and other consortium member banks," the investigation agency said in a release.

It was alleged in the complaint that the said accused had cheated the SBI-led consortium banks by ways of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, the release stated. Searches were conducted at eight locations in Delhi at the official and residential premises of the borrower company and other accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

