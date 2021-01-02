Punjab govt increases pension for freedom fighters
Punjab Government has decided to increase the freedom fighter pension from Rs 7,500 per month to Rs 9,400 per month from April 1, 2021.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:16 IST
Punjab Government has decided to increase the freedom fighter pension from Rs 7,500 per month to Rs 9,400 per month from April 1, 2021. Asserting that the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of the freedom fighters of Punjab and their legal heirs, Punjab Cabinet Minister, Om Parkash Soni said: "The state government has decided to increase the freedom fighter pension from Rs 7,500 per month to Rs 9,400 per month w.e.f 01-04-2021."
Soni said that the freedom fighters and their legal heirs (sons/ daughters/ grandsons /grand-daughters) have been provided free bus travel facility in roadways/ Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses w.e.f 07-12-2020. "Earlier, this facility was admissible only to the Freedom Fighters themselves/ their widows/their unmarried and unemployed daughters", he added. (ANI)
