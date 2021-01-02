Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka minister says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available in Jan

It is expected that the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in January itself, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:19 IST
K'taka minister says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available in Jan
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

It is expected that the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in January itself, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. As per an official release, Sudhakar said the vaccination dry run was conducted in Karnataka as part of the national drive on Saturday has helped to train the staff, and will help the state in implementing the vaccination drive later.

"It is expected that vaccine may be available in January itself and this dry run will help us to implement the vaccination drive later. The dry run is being carried out in five districts in the state. 25 people were administered vaccine (mock) in the dry run. Regular meetings have been conducted with l hospitals to prepare for the vaccination drive," he said. Union Health Minister Dr harsh Vardhan had earlier today said that all corona warriors will be administered the vaccine in the first phase free of cost.

"Centre will issue detailed guidelines and SOPs for vaccination. All necessary infrastructure like cold storage, logistics, manpower is being arranged. We will also use the existing infrastructure and centre will augment the additional infrastructure," the Union Minister has said. According to official data, a total of 10 UK returnees in Karnataka have been detected with the new strain of the virus.

"All of them are being treated and isolated in government hospitals. The infection is not severe in any of them. More than 12 lakh people have recovered in the state so far," Sudhakar said further. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

WHO lists Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year goal during a punishing year for the global auto industry.The com...

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 202 - ministry

The daily number of deaths in Turkey due to coronavirus dipped to 202 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 21,295 on the second day of a four-day new year lockdown.The number of new...

Rugby-Lions trip to South Africa in doubt over COVID-19 concerns

The British and Irish Lions will discuss this month whether to visit South Africa as planned later in the year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions are scheduled to play eight matches in South Africa, including a three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021