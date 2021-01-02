K'taka minister says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available in Jan

It is expected that the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in January itself, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. As per an official release, Sudhakar said the vaccination dry run was conducted in Karnataka as part of the national drive on Saturday has helped to train the staff, and will help the state in implementing the vaccination drive later.

"It is expected that vaccine may be available in January itself and this dry run will help us to implement the vaccination drive later. The dry run is being carried out in five districts in the state. 25 people were administered vaccine (mock) in the dry run. Regular meetings have been conducted with l hospitals to prepare for the vaccination drive," he said. Union Health Minister Dr harsh Vardhan had earlier today said that all corona warriors will be administered the vaccine in the first phase free of cost.

"Centre will issue detailed guidelines and SOPs for vaccination. All necessary infrastructure like cold storage, logistics, manpower is being arranged. We will also use the existing infrastructure and centre will augment the additional infrastructure," the Union Minister has said. According to official data, a total of 10 UK returnees in Karnataka have been detected with the new strain of the virus.

"All of them are being treated and isolated in government hospitals. The infection is not severe in any of them. More than 12 lakh people have recovered in the state so far," Sudhakar said further. (ANI)