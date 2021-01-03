Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 coal miners from Pak's minority Shia Hazara community shot dead in Balochistan

At least 11 coal miners from Pakistans minority Shia Hazara community were killed on Sunday after gunmen kidnapped them and took them to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan, according to media reports.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 15:17 IST
11 coal miners from Pak's minority Shia Hazara community shot dead in Balochistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 11 coal miners from Pakistan's minority Shia Hazara community were killed on Sunday after gunmen kidnapped them and took them to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan, according to media reports. According to police, the miners were on the way to work at Machh coal field when the unidentified gunmen kidnapped them and opened fire on them after taking them to the nearby hills, the Express Tribune reported.

Six of the miners died on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital. According to media reports, an initial investigation has revealed that the attackers identified the miners as being from a Shia Hazara community and the gunmen took them away, leaving others unharmed.

A heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps, and district administration officials reached the site after the incident. Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the killing of 11 coal miners and termed the incident a ''yet another cowardly [and] inhumane act of terrorism''.' "The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the [government]," Khan tweeted. "Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers and bring them to justice." Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident and sought an inquiry report from the authorities concerned, the daily reported.

''Those who targeted these innocent coal miners do not deserve any concessions,'' he said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killing but banned Sunni extremist organisation Lashker-e-Jhangvi has targeted the minority Hazara community in Baluchistan in the past.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German governor: Extend lockdown through January

A prominent German state governor is calling for the countrys lockdown to be extended until the end of January and says there should be no rushed reopening of schools. Germanys current lockdown took effect on December 16 after a partial shu...

Operation clean up: Rs 1 lakh cr of disputed tax to be settled as Vivad Se Vishwas scheme clicks

In a massive clean up of legacy issues, nearly one-fifth of about 5 lakh entities locked in tax litigation with the government have opted for a dispute redressal scheme, helping settle around Rs 83,000 crore of contested amount, a top finan...

U.S. Senate control, and Biden's agenda, at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom

Control of the U.S. Senate and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Bidens legislative agenda will be on the ballot on Tuesday when voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.The high-stakes campaign that has unfolded since...

Cases to be filed within 72 hours against persons making derogatory comments on Pak Army: Minister

In a stern warning to protesting Opposition parties, Pakistans Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that court cases would be slapped within 72 hours against persons making derogatory remarks against the countrys Army. The Pakista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021