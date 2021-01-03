Thane: Cylinder explodes in fire in hut, no injuries reported

A fire in a hut on a hillock inThane district's Dombivali on Sunday afternoon led to acylinder explosion but no one was injured as the occupants ofthe house were out, police said

The incident took place at 12:30pm in Netivali and thehut was completely destroyed by the time fire brigadepersonnel reached the spot, said Dombivali MIDC fire officerMaruti Khilare

''The fire caused a cylinder explosion but since therewas no one in the house, fortunately there were no injuries,''he added.